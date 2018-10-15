About 100 cats and kittens from areas hit hard by Hurricane Michael are heading to shelters in suburban Philadelphia and Delaware.The Brandywine Valley SPCA teamed up with the Jacksonville Humane Society to relocate the animals.A flight carrying the cats landed Monday afternoon at a private terminal in New Castle, Delaware.Brandywine Valley SPCA Volunteers transferred the felines for a truck ride to a rehab center in Georgetown."Once they are checked out they will go to various shelters for adoption," said Linda Torelli of the Brandywine Valley SPCA. "We're going to disperse them to five shelters over the next three days."Torelli said they want to make room in the Florida shelters so animals lost in the hurricane can stay near their homes and hopefully be reunited with their families. Other cats are coming from a shelter damaged by the storm.Wings of Rescue is the non-profit behind the flight."Last year we flew 4500 pets out of Maria Harvey and tons of humanitarian aid into Puerto Rico," said Rick Browde of Wings of Rescue.The animals will be brought to shelters for adoption in Delaware and suburban Philadelphia, and possibly other locations around the Northeast.------