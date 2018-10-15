PETS & ANIMALS

100 cats from shelters in Florida land in area following Hurricane Michael

EMBED </>More Videos

100 cats relocated after Hurricane Michael: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 4 p.m., September 15, 2018

By
About 100 cats and kittens from areas hit hard by Hurricane Michael are heading to shelters in suburban Philadelphia and Delaware.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA teamed up with the Jacksonville Humane Society to relocate the animals.

A flight carrying the cats landed Monday afternoon at a private terminal in New Castle, Delaware.

Brandywine Valley SPCA Volunteers transferred the felines for a truck ride to a rehab center in Georgetown.

"Once they are checked out they will go to various shelters for adoption," said Linda Torelli of the Brandywine Valley SPCA. "We're going to disperse them to five shelters over the next three days."

Torelli said they want to make room in the Florida shelters so animals lost in the hurricane can stay near their homes and hopefully be reunited with their families. Other cats are coming from a shelter damaged by the storm.

Wings of Rescue is the non-profit behind the flight.

"Last year we flew 4500 pets out of Maria Harvey and tons of humanitarian aid into Puerto Rico," said Rick Browde of Wings of Rescue.

The animals will be brought to shelters for adoption in Delaware and suburban Philadelphia, and possibly other locations around the Northeast.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdelaware newscatspetpet adoptionhurricane michael
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
65 rescued beagles should be ready for adoption soon
U.S. embassy accidentally sends out cat pajama party invitation
Giant snake crashes through bank ceiling
Giant stray pig lured back to home with Doritos
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Here's the list of the latest Sears, Kmart store closures in our area
On Kayden's 8th birthday, protesters call for judge's removal
Police: Trucker said he had 7 or 8 drinks before fatal crash
Man shot while standing with wife at bus stop in Frankford
AccuWeather: Gusty Downpours With A Cold Front Tonight
Mercer County apartment fire leaves 9 families homeless
65 rescued beagles should be ready for adoption soon
Mike O'Brien, state lawmaker from Philadelphia, dies at age 64
Show More
Bowling ball thrown on head of worker in violent assault
Man allegedly threatens woman with hammer in Delaware
U.S. embassy accidentally sends out cat pajama party invitation
School production of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' to include 'N word'
Bullying over food allergies a growing problem in schools
More News