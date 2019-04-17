'HELP': Couple rescued after being trapped in gator swamp for 26 hours

A couple in Australia used four giant letters to help them escape a crocodile swamp.Shantelle Johnson and her partner, Colen Nulgit, spelled out "HELP" in the mud.Rescuers flying overhead spotted the message and got the pair to safety.The two were on a fishing trip in the Northern Territory Monday, when their vehicle became stuck in the bog.They spent 26 hours trapped in the swamp before they were rescued.