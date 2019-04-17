'HELP': Couple rescued after being trapped in gator swamp for 26 hours

A couple in Australia used four giant letters to help them escape a crocodile swamp.
Shantelle Johnson and her partner, Colen Nulgit, spelled out "HELP" in the mud.
Rescuers flying overhead spotted the message and got the pair to safety.
The two were on a fishing trip in the Northern Territory Monday, when their vehicle became stuck in the bog.
They spent 26 hours trapped in the swamp before they were rescued.
