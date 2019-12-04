Pets & Animals

Couple warns other pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum

A couple is warning other pet parents about a common ingredient found in gum that they say is to blame for their dog's death.

Cori and Kris Clark say their 6-year-old, wire-haired pointer died over the weekend after she got into their pack of gum. The couple said Isa was not feeling well afterward and by the time they arrived at the veterinarian, she was having liver failure and had to be put down.

SEE ALSO: Dog dies from deadly ingredient found in chewing gum

"Not a lot of people realize how dangerous gum is for animals, that was the whole reason for that post," Cori tells Eyewitness News.

The ingredient found in gum is Xylitol, and it's lethal for dogs because it's a strong stimulator of insulin release. Just a small amount of Xylitol can cause a dangerous drop in blood sugar, and an effect can occur within 10 to 60 minutes of eating Xylitol.

If your dog has taken Xylitol, here are some symptoms the FDA says you should look for:

  • Decreased activity
  • Weakness
  • Staggering
  • Incoordination
  • Collapse
  • Seizures


For more information on Xylitol or to learn what other foods contain the ingredient, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustondogspet healthpetsdogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school football star dies in shooting; twin brother charged
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
Sources: State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell to face criminal charges
'10 Most Wanted' fugitive caught in Chester
Thief caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in Fairmount
Reports of bear sightings in North Wilmington: Police
Show More
Neshaminy to appeal ruling on use of 'Redskins,' logos
AccuWeather: A Few Rain/Snow Showers Today
Ex-Bumble Bee CEO convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy
Mysteries remain after Pa. mom's arrest in deaths of 2 children
Willie Nelson says he has stopped smoking
More TOP STORIES News