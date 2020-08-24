Pets & Animals

Dog found tied to tree in Philadelphia park; ACCT says

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An abandoned dog is on the mend at ACCT Philly after he was found tied to a tree this weekend.

The pit mix was rescued Saturday after an animal protection officer got a call about the tied-up dog at Wister Woods Park in Philadelphia.



The officer recorded the rescue on his body camera.

The dog, now nicknamed "Happy," weighs about 40 pounds, and is undergoing treatment at ACCT.

ACCT is working to track down the dog's owner.
