Dog makes trip to butcher shop for a bone every day for years

There's a persistent pooch in Australia who has made the same trip, to the same butcher shop, every day for years.
His name is Fletcher, and he's the shop's most loyal customer.
At 13-years-old, the old dog is not interested in new tricks, just a bone -- preferably lamb, not chicken.
The shop's owner says Fletcher has been up to the same routine since he was a pup.
"He wouldn't go so we gave him a bone, off he went and the next day he turned up again. Ten years later and he's still doing," says Nick Cowen.
These days, Fletcher's trip to the butcher takes a little longer.
He has arthritis and his hearing isn't great.
But his sense of smell and direction are still spot on, and lead him directly to the shop and then back home -- bone in tow.
