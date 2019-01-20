Dog makes trip to butcher shop for a bone every day for years

There's a persistent pooch in Australia who has made the same trip, to the same butcher shop, every day for years.His name is Fletcher, and he's the shop's most loyal customer.At 13-years-old, the old dog is not interested in new tricks, just a bone -- preferably lamb, not chicken.The shop's owner says Fletcher has been up to the same routine since he was a pup."He wouldn't go so we gave him a bone, off he went and the next day he turned up again. Ten years later and he's still doing," says Nick Cowen.These days, Fletcher's trip to the butcher takes a little longer.He has arthritis and his hearing isn't great.But his sense of smell and direction are still spot on, and lead him directly to the shop and then back home -- bone in tow.------