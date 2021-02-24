Pets & Animals

Dog rescued from icy pond in Delaware

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A dog stranded in the middle of an icy proud was rescued Wednesday thanks to fire crews in Pike Creek, Delaware.

The dog's owner said the pup - named Bowie - got out on an icy pond at Carousel Park.

He initially fell through the ice, but was able to get himself out of the cold water.

RELATED: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen swimming pool to rescue dog

The dog was trapped in the middle of the pond and could not get back to shore.

The fire department was called and crews were able to bring the dog to safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew castle countyiceanimal rescueanimalsfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID man arrested for rape inside bathroom in Center City Macy's
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID symptoms
$4.68-million lottery ticket sold in Montgomery County
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
Springsteen pleads guilty to 1 count in DUI case, other charges dropped
NJ troopers rescue boy from frigid marsh
Show More
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Underground fire causes Center City road closures
Pregnant teen injured in double shooting; 47 shots fired: Police
Shooting inside Philadelphia speakeasy, 2 injured
105-year-old NJ woman survives 2 pandemics
More TOP STORIES News