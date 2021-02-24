pet rescue

VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen swimming pool to rescue dog

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Tennessee dog owner's backyard camera captured the moment she jumped into a frozen pool after her dog fell in.

Jennie Tatum's security video shows her dog Sid running around the ice-covered swimming pool when he takes a dive into the water.

Tatum ran to the rescue, quickly breaking through the two-inch thick ice to look for Sid.

"It was pure adrenaline. I was not even thinking about being cold," said Tatum.

As seen in the video, Tatum couldn't find Sid at first and got out of the pool to get a better look from above. She then jumped back into the freezing water and pulled the barely-conscious dog out.

The Tatums said they do not have a pool cover because they keep the pool open all year. It just so happens a pump to prevent ice had just gone out and was scheduled to be fixed before a recent storm hit.

Texas was hit hard by rare freezing temperatures and winter storms this week, and several ice rescue videos have emerged amid the crisis.



"He's about 50 pounds. All I could think about was I need to get him into the house and to get him warm," said Tatum.

The dog was submerged for more than 60 seconds and one vet thinks Sid did not have another minute to spare.
"I don't think this dog had another minute based on his symptoms," said veterinarian April Smith.

Smith said Sid likely held his breath for part of the time but still needed oxygen to be revived. Smith said Tatum saved Sid's life.

"You notice he just sunk and he didn't have a chance without her. He wouldn't have a chance," said Smith.

Tatum said she's no hero and would have jumped in to save anyone's pet.

Sid is now fine, chewing toys and avoiding the pool at all costs.
