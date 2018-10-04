U.S. & WORLD

Drunk birds flying into windows, cars in Minnesota after eating fermented berries

EMBED </>More Videos

"These birds just gorge and gorge and gorge on these berries," National Parks Service ranger Sharon Stiteler said. "It would be like chugging a keg of beer." (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

GILBERT, Minn. --
A northern Minnesota community is dealing with an unforeseen nuisance: drunk birds flying into windows and cars.

According to the police department in Gilbert, Minnesota, the birds have been getting buzzed after eating berries that fermented earlier than usual this year because of an early frost.


National Parks Service ranger Sharon Stiteler told KMSP-TV that robins and waxwings feast on fruit such as crabapples, and that the sugar in those fruits can turn into alcohol as they lose moisture.

"These birds just gorge and gorge and gorge on these berries. They don't digest as quickly and soon, they're intoxicated. It would be like chugging a keg of beer," Stiteler added.

The police department said the birds will eventually sober up and residents need not panic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldwild animalsbirdsalcoholbizarrebuzzworthywhat's trendingMinnesota
U.S. & WORLD
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
iPhone XS users claim front-facing camera retouches selfies
Students receive free coffee in exchange for personal information at campus coffee shop
New app allows parents to monitor children's cell phone usage
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Creature walks into TV live shot, sparks internet debate
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue 3 bear cubs from dumpster
Police remove snake from SUV in West Chester
Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable
Delaware's animal cruelty laws now apply to all cats
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
ATF: Allentown explosion was murder-suicide, suspect sent letters
Woman who fled custody in Delaware Co. caught after crash
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Police ID suspect in NE Philly road rage stabbing
Police inspector under investigation for alleged assault of captain
Teens stabbed while on their way to school in North Philadelphia
AccuWeather: A Brief Fall Chill Is On The Way
Police: Wilmington woman killed in Delaware Co. hit-and-run
Show More
57 people arrested in Kensington drug bust
3rd suspect surrenders in Berks County woman's murder
Appoquinimink School District: Threatening call made to Middletown H.S.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
16-year-old boy shot in Kensington
More News