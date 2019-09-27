Pets & Animals

FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns

The FDA is issuing a serious warning for dog owners.

The federal agency is asking consumers to throw out certain kinds of raw dog food because it has tested positive for salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.

The recall is for Performance Dog frozen raw pet food.

The FDA is cautioning about all Performance Dog frozen raw pet food produced on or after July 22 because there are not a lot codes printed on retail packaging. If you have any Performance Dog product that you purchased after July 22, throw it away.

RELATED: What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsfdapet healthrecallfood safetysalmonella
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boil water advisory in effect for Trenton, neighboring townships
Eagles' Avonte Maddox has movement after hit by teammate
Eagles pick off Rodgers' late pass, beat Packers 34-27
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan travels to Lambeau Field
Police: Children walking home from Delco schools confronted by men in cars
Brazen suspects target YMCA patrons in Upper Darby
19-year-old injured in shooting outside Delaware shopping center
Show More
Public toilets, sinks installed in Kensington to curb Hep A outbreak
Action News Troubleshooters help hero get new refrigerator
Maple Shade officers honored for their life-saving actions
Vehicle hits tractor, flips over in Hunting Park
Delaware school district apologizes for Roseanne anthem
More TOP STORIES News