Firefighter's helmet used to rescue ducklings

10 ducklings saved from storm drain
By Daniel Patrick
LITTLETON, Colo. (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Colorado made an unusual rescue from a storm drain recently.

South Metro Fire Rescue were called for a report of 10 ducklings stuck Sunday in the drain in the city of Littleton.

A firefighter had to climb down and was given a helmet to scoop the ducklings to safety.

They were then quickly walked over to their mother and reunited.
