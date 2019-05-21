LITTLETON, Colo. (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Colorado made an unusual rescue from a storm drain recently.
South Metro Fire Rescue were called for a report of 10 ducklings stuck Sunday in the drain in the city of Littleton.
A firefighter had to climb down and was given a helmet to scoop the ducklings to safety.
They were then quickly walked over to their mother and reunited.
Firefighter's helmet used to rescue ducklings
10 ducklings saved from storm drain
