Future service dogs: Help name these puppies!

Action News pupdate: Name these pups! As seen on Action News at 10 p.m., October 28, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you've ever wondered what it takes to make a dog a service dog, then you're in luck!

Action News is following the journey of some local puppies that are on the path to potentially be someone's helper.

But first, they need a name - and that's where you come in!

Canine Partners for Life is giving 6abc viewers the opportunity to name two of the pups!

There is one girl and one boy, and we've given you several options below.

Please vote, and stick with Action News and 6abc.com as we bring you ongoing "Pupdates!"


