'He's an artist': Philly cat captivates social media with piano prowess

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a South Philadelphia feline who is captivating social media with his piano prowess, as he plays for his food.Winslow is a 7-year-old tabby who tickles the ivories when he's hungry.Truth: this all started because the former stray needed to drop a few pounds and he would, in the words of his owners, run around screaming all the time when he wanted food.Kate Nyx said they realized if they just gave him a meal in the morning and a meal at night, they wouldn't hear the end of it.So, Nyx decided to use Winslow's fascination with an old toy piano to her advantage.She soon started splitting up his snacks into smaller portions and making him play for each.After Nyx posted one of his many videos online, Winslow became an internet superstar with thousands of views and shares across the globe.Winslow's musicality is most definitely in his DNA as Nyx is a seamstress and a musician."Somehow this 26-second clip of my cat playing piano has gotten farther than anything I ever made. But you know, honestly, like, I'm so proud of him. I'm so proud that he's, I mean, he got on the radio before I did he and he has a single on Spotify," says Nyx.She says the music has really matured him."He is a chaotic gentleman. I mean, he's very refined. He's very dignified. He's very cultured. Obviously, he's an artist," says Nyx.Winslow now has his own music video and song called "Bean Gotta Scream" online.They are currently working on a new single about eating your greens because, despite his "chonky" size, Winslow loves spinach.And good news, Winslow is down from 22 pounds, thanks to the piano and new food.