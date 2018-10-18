ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Approximately 200 animals were recovered from a home in Montgomery County, and officials say it is connected to another animal hoarding case that was discovered earlier this week.
Chopper 6 flew over the home on the 1100 block of Station Road in Upper Hanover Township on Thursday morning.
State police and humane society officers searched the home and found the exotic animals.
The number includes some 100 snakes, along with ferrets and tortoises.
This is linked to a similar raid earlier this week in Macungie in Lehigh County when 100 animals including pigs , parrots and snakes were taken to a shelter. pic.twitter.com/ZhEEbrGdNl— John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) October 18, 2018
An estimated 200 plus animals including ferrets and tortoises removed today by Montgomery County SPCA from a rented house in Upper Hanover Township. pic.twitter.com/MXXFLcUJYv— John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) October 18, 2018
The raid comes days after a major animal rescue in Macungie, Lehigh County.
Exotic animals were found crammed into a home there in poor health with no electricity.
The humane society says the same people are responsible in both cases.
