Hundreds of animals, including snakes and tortoises, found in Montgomery County home

More than 100 snakes found in Montgomery County home. Watch this report from Action News at Noonon October 18, 2018.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Approximately 200 animals were recovered from a home in Montgomery County, and officials say it is connected to another animal hoarding case that was discovered earlier this week.

Chopper 6 flew over the home on the 1100 block of Station Road in Upper Hanover Township on Thursday morning.

State police and humane society officers searched the home and found the exotic animals.

The number includes some 100 snakes, along with ferrets and tortoises.



The raid comes days after a major animal rescue in Macungie, Lehigh County.

Exotic animals, including pigs and snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on October 16, 2018.



Exotic animals were found crammed into a home there in poor health with no electricity.

The humane society says the same people are responsible in both cases.

Raw Video: Exotic animals rescued from Lehigh Valley home on October 15, 2018.


