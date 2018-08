Koalas escape from brushfire in Australia

In the midst of a brushfire in Australia, two koalas managed to safely escape with a little help from firefighters.One koala was rescued by a firefighter in the Liverpool area, just west of Sydney, while another received care after wandering onto a residential street southwest of Sydney."I was fighting one of the fires around the back and I had a phone call from my wife mentioning there was a massive koala running through our vacant land," a resident told 9 News in Australia The koala got washed off by a firefighter, who tried to wrap it in a jacket, before it slipped out and went to go hide in a tree."I think he was just as scared as anyone else I suppose," the resident said. "He's in a good place at the moment and is pretty safe up there."Officials believe that the Holsworthy fire, which has burned across more than 6,000 acres , may be the work of arsonists.