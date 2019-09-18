Leopard rescued after falling into well in India

MAHARASHTRA, India (WPVI) -- A rescue team helped a leopard to freedom after the animal fell into a well in India.Footage from Muvvala Kondala Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests with the Maharashtra Forest Department, shows the rescue on September 15th.Members of the department's Rapid Rescue Team helped pull the trapped animal to safety.The team lowered down a makeshift raft for the leopard to climb onto.The leopard eventually made its way to the top and to safety.According to local media reports, the leopard was released into the forest.