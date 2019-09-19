philadelphia zoo

LumiNature opens at Philadelphia Zoo in November

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's not even fall yet, but the Philadelphia Zoo is already thinking about winter.

The zoo will transform into a winter wonderland for the holiday season in just a few months.

The zoo is installing a light and music show.

The giant displays will feature 500 flamingos, 200 bright penguins and a 21-foot giant snake.

LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo opens November 20.
