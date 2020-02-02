community journalist

Local 'miracle puppy' makes a comeback, invited to Puppy Bowl

By
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Linus was the lone survivor from his litter and abandoned by his mother. However, he has rebounded in a super fashion!

He and a few siblings were rescued by ACCT Philly and brought into the care of New Life Animal Rescue. The day he was born, he weighed only 4 ounces. He and his sister, Lucy, were treated with immense love and care. Sadly, only Linus survived.

Through the power of social media, a couple from Collegeville fell in love with Linus. Andrea and Howard Shinder were able to give Linus a forever home.

The Shinders tell us that Linus' breed is primarily a Pomeranian, but also has small percents of Yorkie, Chihuahua, and Mini Poodle.

Linus was soon headed to the Puppy Bowl, a program created by Animal Planet that mirrors the NFL's Super Bowl, albeit with rescue dogs. Friends and family are eager to tune in tomorrow, Sunday, February 2nd, to see Linus attempt to score a touchdown on the field.

Linus is not just a television star. On his instagram page, @Linustherescuepup, his fabulous photos garner the attention of dog lovers across the world.

When he's not in the spotlight, this rambunctious pup is playing with his new sister, Hazel. The Shinder family takes great joy in adopting dogs and making them feel loved at all times.

RELATED: Meet the rescued therapy horse who visits local hospital patients

EMBED More News Videos

This miniature horse was on his way to the slaughterhouse. Today, he is providing therapy for hospital patients. Community Journalist Matteo introduces us.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmontgomery countycommunity journalistanimal rescuepetsinstagram storiespet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
All aboard the high-tech "Fab Lab!"
Kobe fans honor him by eating at his favorite Mexican restaurant
Students take learning to next level with STREAM
Chinatown's Lunar New Year Parade send sparks flying!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot and killed outside Chester gas station
'No longer needed:' Philly Deputy Commissioner Sullivan resigns
Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash wasn't legal to fly in poor visibility
Kobe Bryant should get statue next to Rocky, Stallone says
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
Kobe Bryant honored at Lower Merion High School ceremony
Philly powerlifter overcame blindness, homelessness to set records
Show More
This SF parking spot will cost you $100,000
Philly business owners targeted in armed home invasion: Police
Super Bowl: Sneak peek at 2020 ads
02022020: Feb. 2 is Super Bowl, Groundhog Day, palindrome day
WATCH: Lakers tribute to Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims
More TOP STORIES News