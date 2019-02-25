Neighbors rescue mailman after large dog attacks

DETROIT, Michigan (WPVI) --Residents of a Michigan neighborhood ran to the aid of a mailman as he was attacked by a large, aggressive dog.
Video taken from a nearby car shows the dog take hold of the Unites States Postal Service worker, and not let go.
WDIV-TV reports, neighbors rushed to help the postal carrier. One woman repeatedly struck the dog with a broom, and another Good Samaritan threw a trashcan on top of the dog and even tried hitting it with a wheel lock - but nothing seemed to have an effect.
Finally, someone got a leash and pulled the animal off, allowing the mailman a window to escape into a nearby vehicle.
The video shows the dog resting in the road, until it sets its sights on the neighbor with the broom. The neighbor narrowly avoids the dog, getting into a house just in time.
The postal worker was hospitalized and is now recovering from his injuries.
