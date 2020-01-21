Pets & Animals

Western New York woman set to open kangaroo zoo

NEW YORK -- An animal lover aims to give New Yorkers the experience of living down under.

Laura Kagels is in the process of opening the only kangaroo zoo in Western New York.

"People love the kangaroos. They love interacting with them," Kagels said.

She started adopting kangaroos three years ago and now has a dozen living in her home.

The joeys are bottle fed and cared for inside until they're old enough to live in a heated barn outback.

She's now working to transform a two-acre site into a zoo where people can get private tours and spend some one on one time with the kangaroos and joeys.

"We've had so much water this year. We just don't have the enclosures ready to bring people in."

Kagels plans to build eight foot high fences on a two-acre site. She also needs to get insured before allowing visitors to bond with the bucks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew yorkzoopetanimal
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews pull woman from under River Line train in Pennsauken
Fire rips though South Jersey apartment complex
Woman charged after teen's body found in Philly basement
Kids sleeping in snowsuits in Brewerytown shelter: Residents
Waze promises fix after casino-goers directed to NJ wilderness
AccuWeather: Sunny But Cold
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Show More
Bucks Co. soldier who lost both legs wins 'Most Courageous' award
Teen viciously beaten, phone stolen in Feltonville attack
Philly dog fighting to survive after being shot protecting owner
NJ girl, 6, saves family from devastating house fire
Puerto Ricans demand governors resignation after hurricane supplies found
More TOP STORIES News