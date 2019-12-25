Pennsylvania SPCA reducing adoption fees for the holidays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is reducing some fees in an effort to get some pets into loving homes for the holidays.
The shelter took 50% off adoptions for dogs and cats this Christmas Eve.
And now there's another promotion running until December 31.
Cats and dogs who have been at the shelter for longer than 100 days have an adoption fee of just $31.
The PSPCA is located at 350 East Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.
To see a list of adoptable dogs and cats, visit: PSPCA.org.
