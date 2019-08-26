Phillies, PSPCA team up for 2019 Puppapalooza

It might be the Phillies' biggest play of the year - teaming up with the Pennsylvania SPCA for the 2019 Puppapalooza on Aug. 29 at the Pier.Meet outfielder Scott Kingery, mingle with the Philly Fanatic himself, and of course, meet adoptable puppies.David Murphy also checks in with animal advocate, Jen Utley, wife of ex-Phillie Chase Utley, about the Barn Animal Fund.Morgan's Pier221 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19123