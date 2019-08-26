Pets & Animals

Phillies, PSPCA team up for 2019 Puppapalooza

By and Bethany Owings
It might be the Phillies' biggest play of the year - teaming up with the Pennsylvania SPCA for the 2019 Puppapalooza on Aug. 29 at the Pier.

Meet outfielder Scott Kingery, mingle with the Philly Fanatic himself, and of course, meet adoptable puppies.

David Murphy also checks in with animal advocate, Jen Utley, wife of ex-Phillie Chase Utley, about the Barn Animal Fund.

Pennsylvania SPCA's 2019 Puppapalooza | Barn Animal Fund

Morgan's Pier
221 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescueanimalshelter mepet adoption
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robbery suspect shot, killed by MetroPCS employee in Philly: Police
Triple shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Philadelphia
Phillies RF Bryce Harper announces birth of baby boy
Police shoot dogs following attack on man
Police: Fatal NJ house fire sparked by burning yard waste
Man critical after shot while driving in Logan
Eagles offensive line featured in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue
Show More
Blood bank asks for donations to celebrate 1st birthday of premature baby
Child, 9, struck in NE Philly; police questioning driver
Boy, 5, falls out of second-floor window in Center City
AccuWeather: Pleasant 70s Tuesday, Warmer by Wednesday
High rip current risk in effect through Monday night
More TOP STORIES News