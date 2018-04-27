PETS & ANIMALS

Police corral coyote for 2nd time this week in Philadelphia

Police corral coyote for 2nd time this week in Philly. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5:30pm on April 26, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A coyote taking a daylight stroll through Philadelphia was trapped under a large metal trash bin near a school Thursday and it was later euthanized.

The coyote was spotted along the city's downtown waterfront before police and animal control officers cornered and trapped it about 3 miles away in south Philadelphia.

Thursday's encounter marked the second time in a week that Philadelphia police have dealt with a coyote. On Monday, one was captured and released in a city park about 15 miles away from the school.



Officials at the Pennsylvania Game Commission think it may have been the same animal.

"We believe that it may be the same coyote because of its demeanor, because of its lack of fear of humans," said Dustin Stoner, an information and education supervisor for the commission's southeast region. "Typically, coyotes aren't as visible in urban areas as this one is or has been."

Stoner noted that the coyote seemed habituated to humans in both cases. He said it was put down to prevent people- especially children - from confusing the wild animal with a stray dog.


