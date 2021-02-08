PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said President Joe Biden's adoption of a rescue dog has clearly encouraged others to do the same.
Animal rights advocates said the move was a victory for all shelters.
"It kind of proves that there are no barriers to what a shelter animal can do. You could be in one of our homes or the White House," PSPCA Spokesperson Gillian Kocher said.
Major, a German shepherd, was adopted by the Bidens from the Delaware Humane Society. He joins the family's other German shepherd, Champ.
Major was adopted in 2018, months before Biden announced he was running for president in the 2020 election cycle.
The PSPCA said that between the pandemic and a huge endorsement from President Biden, adoptions have skyrocketed.
To bring more attention to these future pets, the PSPCA has a Valentine's Day initiative going on, which they've been doing for a couple of years.
Anyone can send a personalized valentine to the animals, but you can't do it in person. This year, given the pandemic, people don't have the luxury of walking into shelters without an appointment.
"In years past, when people did come through pre-pandemic, having these Valentine's on the kennels really helped people stop and think 'oh wow, maybe this is the one for me,'" Kocher said.
Those with the PSPCA said right now love is the answer. They are excited about the new record set by the nation's commander in chief and hope others follow suit.
People can find out more information at the PSPCA's website.
Presidential rescue dog Major sparks boom in rescue pet adoptions
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News