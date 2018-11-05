Pupdates: 4 Week Old Playful and Sleepy Pups

Meet seven glab (golden retriever/labrador) puppies on their journey to become service dogs at Canine Partners for Life in Cochranville, Pa.Follow pupdates every week on 6abc.com and watch these playful sweet pups as they train to assist individuals with a wide range of cognitive and physical disabilities.These curious pups may one day help a person maintain their independence and increase their quality of life.This week, these rambunctious pups are all about exploring and snoring!