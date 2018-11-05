ACTION NEWS PUPDATE

Pupdates: 4 Week Old Playful and Sleepy Pups

Meet seven glab (golden retriever/labrador) puppies on their journey to become service dogs at Canine Partners for Life in Cochranville, Pa.

COCHRANVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Follow pupdates every week on 6abc.com and watch these playful sweet pups as they train to assist individuals with a wide range of cognitive and physical disabilities.

These curious pups may one day help a person maintain their independence and increase their quality of life.

This week, these rambunctious pups are all about exploring and snoring!
