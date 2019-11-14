animal rescue

Rescue puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Missouri -- A rescue puppy named Narwhal is capturing the hearts of thousands with his adorable face and unique feature.

The 10-week-old puppy, rescued by Mac's Mission -- a nonprofit dog rescue that predominately helps homeless dogs and pups with special needs -- has a small tail-like growth on his forehead.



Even though the tail makes Narwhal the "coolest puppy ever," no, it does not wag, according to a Facebook post.

But veterinarians say Narwhal is healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for.



Narwhal is not yet available for adoption, but it doesn't look like he will have trouble finding a great home.
