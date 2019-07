Raccoon cools off in Burlington County pool

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Even raccoons need a break from this extreme heat!Action News viewer Lauren Liedel sent in this video from Buttonwood Avenue in Maple Shade.She says the creature was enjoying the waters of her pool at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.The raccoon only stayed in the water for a minute or two then jumped out and ran off.-------------------------------------------------------Do you have video or photos that you want to share with 6abc? It's easy!Just visit 6abc.com/share