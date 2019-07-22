Pets & Animals

Raccoon cools off in Burlington County pool

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Even raccoons need a break from this extreme heat!

Action News viewer Lauren Liedel sent in this video from Buttonwood Avenue in Maple Shade.

She says the creature was enjoying the waters of her pool at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The raccoon only stayed in the water for a minute or two then jumped out and ran off.

