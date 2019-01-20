Rare frog finds mate for reproduction via online dating profile

You know the saying, sometimes you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince.Well after searching for more than a year, this frog may be in luck.A frog named Romeo, once called the loneliest frog on earth and long thought to be the only Sehuencas water frog in existence.He got international attention last year when scientists created an online dating profile, to help find a mate. And it worked.Scientists found four other water frogs in the wild and one is the perfect age for reproduction.Romeo and Juliet will have their first encounter on Valentine's day and could end up saving their species.------