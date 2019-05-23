Pets & Animals

Real-life 'Bambi and Thumper' snuggle in resident's yard

LOOMIS, Wash. (WPVI) -- Heartwarming video shows the sweet moments between a deer and a bunny in a Washington woman's backyard.

According to Storyful, Darlene Wilbourn filmed the adorable encounter at her mother's home in Loomis, Washington.

Wilbourn says the bunny has been hanging out with a herd of deer and visiting the yard every day.

She said the animals reminded her of the characters Bambi and Thumper from the Disney animated film.
