Real-life 'Bambi and Thumper' snuggle in resident's yard

LOOMIS, Wash. (WPVI) -- Heartwarming video shows the sweet moments between a deer and a bunny in a Washington woman's backyard.
According to Storyful, Darlene Wilbourn filmed the adorable encounter at her mother's home in Loomis, Washington.
Wilbourn says the bunny has been hanging out with a herd of deer and visiting the yard every day.
She said the animals reminded her of the characters Bambi and Thumper from the Disney animated film.
