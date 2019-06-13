Pets & Animals

Roughly 200 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in New Jersey

KINGWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Crews rescued roughly 200 dogs from what authorities are calling a "massive hoarding situation."

The discovery was made inside a North Jersey home.

Police served a search warrant at the home in Kingwood on Tuesday

Veterinarians say the dogs were relatively healthy despite their living conditions and lack of care.

Authorities have not yet said whether the property owner will face charges.
