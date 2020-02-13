Pets & Animals

SeaWorld trainers no longer allowed to ride dolphins during shows

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- SeaWorld is making a major change that's being celebrated by many animal activists.

The amusement park chain will no longer allow trainers to stand or ride on dolphins.

The moves are often called "dolphin surfing" or "snout stands," and have been a part of the park's show.

SeaWorld insists the practices do not harm the dolphins and says it's continually evolving its animal presentations.

PETA, which SeaWorld calls a group of "ill-informed activists" praises the decision, but is still upset the animals remain in captivity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diegoanimal newsseaworldanimalsanimal rightspetadolphin
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus concerns sink New Jersey couple's wedding plan
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Man dies in Philadelphia police custody
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
Woman charged with DUI in crash that injured 12-year-old girl
4 charged after gunman opens fire on officer in Trenton
Philadelphia Int'l. Airport Debuts 'Revolutionary' Scanning Machines
Show More
AccuWeather: The Coldest Air So Far This Season Moving In
3-alarm Darby Township fire displaces residents
Child's remains found in Delaware field remain unidentified
Thieves steal iPhones from AT&T store at Philadelphia Mills
Accused wrong-way highway driver charged with 7th DUI
More TOP STORIES News