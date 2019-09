EMBED >More News Videos Morris Animal Refuge in Center City is now home to a celebrity. His name is Mr. B and he's a 26 pound cat who needs a home.

It's the local shelter cat - all 26 pounds of him - that took the internet by storm -crashing Morris Animal Refuge's websites with thousands of retweets, likes and applications to take him in.Well, good news, folks! BeeJay has found a home. Our David Murphy has the update.1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147