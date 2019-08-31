Sheriff's deputy rescues bear cub stuck in dumpster

A sheriff's deputy had to get creative when a bear cub found itself stuck inside a dumpster near a Lake Tahoe motel.At first, the cub's sibling tried to rescue the trapped bear.The cub sibling even tried climbing on the side of the trash container, but it failed to open the heavy lid.So the responding deputies stepped in.They slid a ladder into the dumpster.That allowed the third bear to climb out without any more problems.The cub jumped down and took off back to his mother and sibling.