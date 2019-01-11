PETS & ANIMALS

Snakes overrun anti-poverty office in Willingboro

Snakes overrun anti-poverty office in Willingboro. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 11, 2019.

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
A South Jersey agency devoted to fighting poverty has shuttered its doors Friday night because of an invasion of snakes.

The reptiles have overrun the Burlington County Community Action Program in Willingboro.

Employees say snakes are slithering in the halls and offices, client rooms, and crawling along the fence on a daily basis.

The facility will shut down Monday for an exterminator.

It's believed the snakes are coming from a nearby creek.

pets-animalsnew jersey newssnakejobsWillingboro
PETS & ANIMALS
