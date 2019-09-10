Pets & Animals

Spotted lanternflies spotted in Center City Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Spotted lanternflies are making a pest of themselves in Center City Philadelphia. People say the bugs are flying into their faces and sticking to their hair and clothing.

For several years the invasive, voracious insects have caused costly damage to fruit trees, some hardwoods and vineyards in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Now people say they started showing up near 18th and Arch several days ago.

Of the scores of spotted lanternflies we found none of the them seem to be interest in nearby street trees.

Instead, the Center City dwellers remained on pavements and walls. Many were alive and moving, even hopping.

Some were smashed dead, and not by accident.

"The state of Pennsylvania has been doing a really good job letting us know the spotted lanternfly is not our friend," said office worker Dena Driscoll.

The state says if you see a spotted lanternfly you should take action.

For Driscoll and others we met on Tuesday, action means using their shoes to kill the bugs.

For more information, and to report spotted lanternflies in Pennsylvania, visit this state website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia newsspotted lanternfly
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
Suspect wanted for multiple attempted abduction incidents in Philly
Souderton Area School District Contending With Ransomware Cyberattack
Dog found dead in cage in South Philadelphia
Flying tire smashes into woman's car on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Delaware Co. communities sending 20,000 lbs of donations to Bahamas 
Gun vendors selling to NJ must follow rules under order
Show More
6abc Action News team's get well message to Nick Foles
World Suicide Prevention Day arrives as Penn mourns loss
Chasing My Cure: Local doctor searches for cure for his own rare disease
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
More TOP STORIES News