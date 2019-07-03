Pets & Animals

Study: Cockroaches are becoming 'nearly impossible' to kill

NEW YORK -- A new study finds that cockroaches are not only getting stronger, they are starting to become invincible.

Researchers from Purdue University determined that some roaches are quickly evolving to be resistant to pesticides, and could soon be impossible to kill with chemicals alone.

The study also found the roaches could pass down their resistant genes to their offspring.

The bugs are dangerous because they can carry dozens of bacteria which can make people very sick.

The study was published in the journal of Scientific Reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsu.s. & worldinsectbug safety
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
800-pound shark pings off the coast of Cape May
AccuWeather: Spotty Evening Thunderstorm
Suspect charged with kidnapping of missing Camden man
Video shows group of men attack driver in Center City
Automotive industry icon Lee Iacocca dies at 94
Man said he was robbed of $100,000 in cash
Evesham Township police searching for garage lurking suspects
Show More
Fans watch as USA advances to World Cup Final
9-year-old Delco baseball player's epic jump makes SportsCenter Top 10
Man charged with abusing girl for several years in Berks Co.
2020 census will be printed without citizenship question: Justice Department
Cape May ice cream parlor becomes target of slurs, theft
More TOP STORIES News