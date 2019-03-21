Pets & Animals

Texans test PETCO's 'leashed pets' policy with giant steer

Texans test PETCO's 'leashed pets' policy with giant steer. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 21, 2019.

PETCO has a policy that welcomes all leashed pets into their stores.

Two Texans decided to put that rule to the test.

Rancher Vincent Browning and Shelly Lumpkin brought their African Watusi Steer named Oliver into a PETCO near Houston this week.

According to Browning, the staff at PETCO welcomed Oliver with open arms and were very friendly and courteous.

Browning says he plans to ride Oliver into the store during a future visit.

