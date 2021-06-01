Pets & Animals

Video captures bear wandering through Bucks County neighborhood

By
YARDLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are searching for a bear last seen wandering around the Yardley area.

Action News viewer Bryan captured the bear moving through a backyard and taking down a bird feeder.

Officials say the Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified.

The bear was last seen around the Dolington Road and Quarry Commons Drive area.

