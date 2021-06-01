WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Pets & Animals
Video captures bear wandering through Bucks County neighborhood
WPVI
By
6abc Digital Staff
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Video captures bear wandering through Bucks County neighborhood
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
YARDLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are searching for a bear last seen wandering around the Yardley area.
Action News viewer Bryan captured the bear moving through a backyard and taking down a bird feeder.
Officials say the Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified.
The bear was last seen around the Dolington Road and Quarry Commons Drive area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animals
yardley borough
caught on video
bear
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Holiday weekend wraps at the shore with fewer restrictions, late sunshine
76ers lose to Wizards; Game 5 set for Wednesday in Philadelphia
Family turns personal tragedy into mission to help others
1 dead after fiery crash outside rehabilitation center
Suspects caught on video stealing 3 personal watercrafts
Ceremonies honor our fallen heroes around Philly region
AccuWeather: Turning Warmer, Increasing Clouds
Show More
7-year-old swims 1 hour to shore, saving father and sister
Pennsylvania lifts most COVID-19 restrictions | What you need to know
2 killed in double shooting in Philadelphia
Philly's Black Restaurant Week helps entrepreneurs after a tough year
Author, local illustrator create children's book for 100th anniversary of Tulsa Massacre
More TOP STORIES News