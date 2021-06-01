Pets & Animals

Video: Teen fends off bear in Bradbury backyard

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen fends off bear to protect family dogs in SoCal backyard

BRADBURY, Calif. -- Incredible video shows a wild encounter with a bear in a Southern California backyard.

The frightening incident was caught on home surveillance video on Memorial Day.

Hailey Morinico, 17, said she heard the family dogs barking in her backyard and saw a massive mama bear on a wall with her cubs.

Video shows the bear repeatedly swiping at her mother's service dog while three other pups barked and darted around the backyard.

MORE | Video shows bear charging toward woman at Yellowstone National Park
EMBED More News Videos

A woman's close encounter with a bear in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming was caught on camera.



The teen jumped into action, shoving the bear off of the wall and quickly grabbing one of the dogs before running back into the house.

Hailey had a small scratch, but she and all of the dogs are OK.



RELATED | Fearless terriers scare off bear at Pasadena home
EMBED More News Videos

A Pasadena woman's small terriers charged fearlessly after a bear that had invaded her home, scaring the much-bigger intruder off.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbradburylos angeles countydogsviral videobearcaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia man charged in Montco triple shooting
Bird flu in China reported in human, a possible 1st
76ers returning to packed Wells Fargo Center amid NBA fan incidents
US records daily average of fewer than 20k new COVID cases
Masks, distancing still important even with vaccination: Study
Deadly crash in South Philadelphia
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Show More
SEPTA returns to 100% capacity, unveils renovated station
Video captures bear wandering through neighborhood
Meat producer JBS USA suffers cyberattack
Building bridge with community after NJ girl's disappearance
2 Philly homicides minutes apart at bowling alley lot, outside home
More TOP STORIES News