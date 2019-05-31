Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Shark gets very close to swimmer at Florida beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- Video appears to show a swimmer getting uncomfortably close to a large shark in the Gulf of Mexico near a beach in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Stan Battles posted a video on Facebook showing an aerial view of the close encounter. He said he took the video from the 28th floor of the Tidewater Resort on Wednesday morning.

People along the beach can be heard screaming "shark, shark!" before the swimmer realizes the potential danger and makes a turn for the shore.
