vaccines

Pfizer to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine on children

Drug maker Pfizer says it's planning to start testing its COVID-19 vaccine on children as young as 12.

This will be the first coronavirus vaccine trial to include children in the United States.

The Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children's Hospital says teens ages 16 and 17 will get the vaccine this week.

Kids between the ages of 12 and 15 will be enrolled in the trial later.

The company confirmed on its website it has approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to enroll children as young as 12 in its trial.

The expansion in age groups comes a month after the company enrolled approximately 44,000 participants in a vaccine trial, according to Pfizer.

CNN contributed to this report.

RELATED: Most people try to avoid COVID-19. But thousands are signing up to be deliberately exposed
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessohiohealthvaccineschildrenmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicteenclinical trialscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VACCINES
Unexplained Illness forces Johnson & Johnson to pause COVID-19 vaccine trial
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
Harris leaves taking COVID-19 vaccine an open question
White House rejects updated FDA guidelines on vaccine approval
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Fall resurgence' of coronavirus has begun in Pa., health officials say
Philadelphia School District releases hybrid learning model
Philly sues JUUL for 'fostering epidemic among youth'
Why college students should fill out the FAFSA immediately
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
Zach, Julie Ertz join effort to get kids off the streets and onto the field
Eagles tickets available for select fans, some being resold
Show More
Pennsylvania becomes a battleground over election security
Baby in life support battle dies shortly after release from hospital
Ben Franklin Parkway encampment to end after deal reached
Cottonelle wipes recalled over bacteria concerns
Man stabbed in Center City
More TOP STORIES News