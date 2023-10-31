76ers trade James Harden, PJ Tucker, Filip Petrusev in exchange for several players, draft picks

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev were traded to the Clippers overnight in exchange for several players and draft picks.

In return for sending 3 players to the Clippers, the Sixers will receive Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington and KJ Martin

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The LA Clippers acquired 10-time All-Star guard James Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, sources told ESPN.

Harden was expected to take part in practice Tuesday for the first time with the team this season but now that won't be happening.

His name was the first to break overnight about being traded, and then came PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev. All three will be going to the LA Clippers in exchange for several players and draft picks.

Harden and Tucker are the biggest names in these trades going to the Clippers.

Harden, one of the league's top players for the past decade, hasn't practiced or played with the Sixers to start off this season. This, after he requested a trade in June.

Shortly after that, in August, Harden called Sixers president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, "a liar" multiple times and went on to say earlier this month that their relationship was "irreparable."

The Sixers organization has stood firm saying it needed two first-round draft picks in any deal to trade Harden so it could add to the roster around reigning league MVP Joel Embiid.

The Clippers are also sending the Sixers a 2028 unprotected first-round draft pick, two second-round picks and a 2029 pick swap. The Sixers will also receive an additional future first-round pick from a third team.

The Clippers and the third team were still finalizing those details late Monday night, sources said.

The Sixers will waive veteran guard Danny Green to create the roster space for the trade, sources said.

Harden, who grew up in Southern California and starred at Artesia High School in Lakewood, had expressed a desire to be traded to the Clippers. The guard is just the latest Southern California product to play at home for the Clippers.

The Clippers and 76ers began talking again on a trade over the weekend as it became increasingly untenable for Harden to be incorporated back into the Sixers' lineup, sources said.

Harden is "ecstatic" to be going to the Clippers and is hoping to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible, sources close to him told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. There's a chance he is in attendance Tuesday night for the Clippers' home game against the Orlando Magic.

ESPN contributed to this report.