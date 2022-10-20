Go Philly! Sixers play home opener, Union kick off playoffs in Chester

"Philly's a hard town sometimes. It can be real hard. But you know when it's good, it's good."

Though the Phillies have the day off, the sports calendar is still full for fans of the Sixers and Union.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia sports schedule has been packed lately, and there are two big games on Thursday night.

The Philadelphia Union begin the MLS Cup playoffs at home at Subaru Park.

The Sixers play their home opener at the Wells Fargo Center.

A Union banner emblazoned with team captain Alejandro Bedoya stretches down the side of Philadelphia City Hall.

"We're excited to be back in this position, and we do have a little chip on our shoulder and something to prove," said head coach Jim Curtin.

The Union take the field at home for the conference semi-finals against FC Cincinnati.

RELATED: 'Our blood runs gold': Union's playoff hype video stars Jay Wright

The top seed in the East, they had a bye for the first round.

"I know a lot of kids are coming up; they're getting into soccer. I want to see it come full circle too as being a big sport here in Philly- so it's nice to have them here," said Kevin Dent of Mount Airy.

As for the Sixers home opener, fans are feeling confident.

RELATED: Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers and the arduous task of building around a superstar

"I think they're gonna do great," said Julia Lightfoot of Northern Liberties.

"Representing the 76ers since I was a youth," exclaimed Kendia Murphy of North Philadelphia.

The team dropped their first game to Boston, but fans expect a different result in front of the home crowd.

"I think they'll definitely win tonight, and I'm looking forward to a good season," said Jerry Dever of Fairmount.

"We have the big three- Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, and Joel Embiid. Can't go wrong," said Sean Ladely of Center City.

"I saw in the newspapers that they're a work in progress- nah," said Owen Black of Northeast Philadelphia.

Black concluded, "They should have a great season- playoffs. Championship? Long shot."

The Sixers and the Union games wrap into the fun on the Philly sports front right now.

"Philly's a hard town sometimes. It can be real hard. But you know when it's good, it's good," pointed out Dent.

Sixers tip off at 7:30 p.m. Game time for the Union is 8:08 p.m.