'Our blood runs gold': Jay Wright gets Philly hyped for Union's playoff run; FC Cincinnati first up

Alejandro Bedoya is the rock of the Philadelphia Union's franchise. At 35 years old, he's playing the best soccer of his career.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Because in this city our blood runs gold."

Jay Wright wants everyone to know the Eagles are not the only Philadelphia football team making noise.

He's just talking about a different type of football.

"Here's a word for you: prolific. The Birds aren't the only team putting up touchdowns this year," the former Villanova basketball coach says in a hype video shared by the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) visits the Union (18-4-9, first in the Conference during the regular season) at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. Thursday in an MLS Cup playoff match.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -154, FC Cincinnati +384; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into an East Conference Semifinals matchup with Cincinnati following a three-goal performance against Toronto.

Philadelphia Union's Daniel Gazdag in action during the MLS soccer match against D.C. United, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Chester, Pa. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Union are 15-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union lead the Eastern Conference with only 22 goals allowed.

Cincinnati is 10-7-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brenner leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the league with 17 goals. Cincinnati has scored 54.

FC Cincinnati forward Brenner plays during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. AP Photo/Jeff Dean

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting of the season between the two teams. Cincinnati won the last game 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gazdag has scored 22 goals with six assists for the Union. Julian Carranza has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Brenner has 17 goals and six assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 6.4 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-1-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Kai Wagner (injured).

Cincinnati: Beckham Sunderland (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Kenneth Vermeer (injured).

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.