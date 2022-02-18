2 charged with abducting Philly man, holding his family hostage over several days

Anthony Clark and George Pollydore Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people have been charged in connection to an abduction and hostage incident that occurred over a weekend earlier this month in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office on Friday identified the suspects as 30-year-old George Pollydore and 52-year-old Anthony Clark.According to the DA's Office and Philadelphia police, the incident began on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 4.Officials say the pair abducted a 45-year-old male victim at gunpoint on his way to work.The two then allegedly assaulted and robbed the victim of cash electronically before taking him to his home on the 4600 block of Decatur Street.Once in the home, officials say, the victim's wife and 10-month-old son were also abducted. The family was robbed of more cash and goods."The defendants are further alleged to have stayed in the family's home, holding them against their will, leaving only with the first victim to rob him further and inflict additional violence against him," the District Attorney's Office said.Authorities say the male victim's 68-year-old father went to the home to check on the family on Sunday, Feb. 6. When the father arrived, he was allegedly abducted, assaulted and robbed by the suspects.According to the DA's Office, "threats of violence and actual violence, not resulting in serious bodily injury, were allegedly used against the couple's infant child to secure additional financial information from the family."Officials say a fifth victim, a friend of the family, also went to the home to check on them that day. She was also allegedly abducted.That night, according to authorities, the suspects drove the male victim to Rivers Casino in Fishtown where they attempted to destroy evidence. They abandoned him and the vehicle.The next day, officials say Clark went to a TD Bank on the 6600 block of Frankford Avenue and attempted to withdraw funds stolen from the family."A bank teller realized that a crime might be in progress and alerted a police officer, who then took Clark into custody," the DA's Office said.On Feb. 10, the DA's Office approved an arrest warrant for Pollydore, who officials say was on a court supervision for a 2016 theft case at the time of the abductions.Pollydore was arrested by Philadelphia police on Wednesday.Both men face multiple charges including: Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Conspiracy, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Terroristic Threats, Unlawful Restraint, False Imprisonment, Theft (F3), Receipt of Stolen Property (F3), VUFA, and related offenses.The DA's Office has requested that both suspects be held without bail.The investigation is ongoing as well as the search for additional suspects.