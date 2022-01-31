hit and run

Police: Port Richmond man killed after being intentionally hit by driver; suspect sought

Police say a verbal dispute broke out before the driver of a white Cadillac SUV intentionally hit and killed the victim.
By Bryanna Gallagher
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A family is looking for answers after police say a man was intentionally run over by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

The incident happened at 12:32 a.m. Friday on the 3200 block of Cedar and Westmoreland streets.

Police say a verbal dispute broke out before the driver of a white Cadillac SUV intentionally hit 40-year-old Jason Panas and his 28-year-old friend.

Panas was killed. His friend was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

According to family members, the victim was walking to get cigarettes with his friends when they were struck.



"One of the best human beings you can find, his gratitude, his helping people," said the victim's uncle, Bill Panas.

Family members are hoping to find out why this happened.

"Jason was very observant. You walk around today, you have to keep your head on a swivel neck. Panas for some reason, I don't know how the guy got him," explained Panas' uncle.

And this is not the first fatal hit-and-run for the family. Panas's cousin, Bill's daughter, was tragically killed last summer.

"I've been through this plenty of times. It gives you some closure that the person who murdered your child is in jail," said Bill Panas. "Losing your father, it doesn't matter how old you are, he was just a gem. His smile lit up the whole neighborhood."

Police say they haven't made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Panas leaves behind a wife and three kids.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

