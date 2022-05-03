3 motorcyclists injured after violent crash in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured in a horrific crash on Monday night in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood.It happened around 10 p.m. near Rising Sun Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.Police say three people on two different motorcycles were injured, including a 38-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman.According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the 38-year-old and 24-year-old victims were on one motorcycle when they somehow collided with the other woman.All three victims were reportedly traveling together.At some point during the incident, at least one of the motorcycles crashed into the back of a parked and unattended tractor-trailer.Police described the crash as very violent, adding that some of the victims suffered very traumatic injuries."The debris spanned about 300 feet north from Rising Sun Avenue," said Small.The 38-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were hospitalized in critical condition.The 30-year-old woman is expected to survive her injuries.Police say that another vehicle may have caused the riders to swerve into each other."We don't believe that vehicle struck the motorcycle. We don't believe that vehicle was even involved in the accident, but may have caused these two motorcycles to lose control and strike each other," said Small.Officers are interviewing witnesses and gathering nearby surveillance videos in hopes of finding more clues into what caused the crash.