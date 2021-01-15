Security increased across Philadelphia area and beyond in days leading up to Inauguration Day

Authorities have warned that groups and individuals could be planning the types of violence and destruction seen last week at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.
All members of the Philadelphia Police Department are on notice to work this Sunday through Thursday. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said, while there are no specific and credible threats to Philadelphia right now, officers are still prepared.
SEE ALSO: Judge denies request to revoke bail of men arrested during Philly vote count
The Office of Emergency Management in Philadelphia will also be activated on Saturday.
Capitol police in Delaware are working security around the clock in Dover.
And in Trenton, New Jersey, police are working with federal and state agencies.
At Pennsylvania's State Capitol in Harrisburg, police have already shut down streets.
They plan to use resources on land and in the air.
"We have partnered with the FBI. We have partnered with National Guard," Thomas Carter of the Harrisburg Police Department said. "We plan on shutting down streets. I can't disclose those streets, but I want to assure the citizens of Harrisburg that nothing will get into the neighborhoods."
The increased security is in response to an FBI memo that warns of potentially violent disruptions at state capitals in all 50 states.
Authorities said they're focused on identifying, investigating and disrupting any plans for violence.
It comes as the FBI continues to investigate thousands of leads as they arrest people involved in last week's Capitol riot.
One of the people arrested has been identified as Kevin Seefries from Delaware.
Investigator said he is the man caught in that infamous photo carrying a confederate flag around the Capitol Building.
SEE ALSO: Man seen carrying Confederate flag in Capitol arrested in Delaware
Authorities have also arrested 55-year-old Robert Sanford.
Investigators said the retired firefighter from Chester, Delaware County was caught on video throwing a fire extinguisher at Capitol police.
RELATED: Retired firefighter from Chester, Pa. accused of throwing fire extinguisher at police officers during Capitol riot
On Thursday, a federal judge denied him bail.
The FBI has identified 200 suspects from the riot.
FBI Director Chris Wray has a warning for any of the rioters who haven't been arrested yet.
"If you're out there," he said, "an FBI agent is coming to find you."