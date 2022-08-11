4 wanted in parking garage assault near Independence Hall in Philadelphia

According to the US Park Rangers, four men assaulted two people in the parking garage on South 2nd Street between Walnut and Chestnut streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for the public's help in connection with an assault near Independence Hall.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. back on July 25 in the city's Old City neighborhood.

Further details on the attack have not been released.

Authorities say security cameras captured images of the wanted suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-653-0009 or 911.