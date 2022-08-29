Temple University students help welcome Philly kids back to school

The kids have grown to look forward to this big community celebration.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University athletes and cheerleaders walked next door to help welcome students back to the classroom at the Paul Dunbar School in North Philadelphia Monday.

The first day of school is extra special for some.

"Today is my birthday," said third grader Jahseem Johnson.

The kids have grown to look forward to this big community celebration.

"This isn't my first time. I've been here since I was in kindergarten so this is sort of like my thing," said 8th grader Marcus Brown.

Sixth grader Malayjah Lockridge said she was nervous, but added "I'm looking forward to a good day and learn some more stuff during the school year, get to know more people."

All Philadelphia students and staff have to mask up inside buildings for the first 10 days as a COVID precaution.

The kids said they're used to it and appear to be more focused on their favorite subjects.

"Learning math and doing reading and writing," said student Chanel Seymore.

This is also the first day of school for Dr. Tony Watlington, ED.D., as the new school superintendent.

"The two best days are the first day of school and on graduation," Watlington said.

The Dunbar School joins the list this year as one of 20 schools designated as a "community school."

"The most important thing we do as a city and as a government is educate our kids," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Each community school will have a city employee who will help create community partnerships and explore new tools for learning.

"We know that in order for students to love school, not only do they have to be physically and emotionally safe, but more than that, they have to feel joy at school," said principal Daniel Mina.

Face coverings are expected to be optional after the first 10 days of school.