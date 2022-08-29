School District of Philadelphia students will need to bring masks as they head back to school

Face coverings will be required in the School District of Philadelphia for the first 10 days of the school year.

The summer break is over and kids in Philadelphia were getting ready to return to the classroom on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in Philadelphia are heading back to school, and - along with pencils, paper and books - they'll also need to bring masks.

During a news conference detailing plans earlier this month, district officials said the precaution is due to summer gatherings.

After the first 10 days, masking is expected to be optional but recommended.

Officials said masking decisions will be based on COVID transmission levels in the area and they will be following CDC guidelines.

Masking may also be required in certain instances, like a school or classroom outbreak or after extended breaks.

The district also announced it is implementing mask-to-stay. Students and staff who have been exposed to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, are no longer required to quarantine at home unless COVID-like symptoms are present.

Instead, officials said, they can return to school but are required to wear a high-quality, well-fitted mask for 10 days.

If a student tests positive, he or she must isolate at home for at least five days and do virtual learning. If the student is symptom-free after five days they can return to school but must wear a high-quality mask for five days and eat in a designated area.

Vaccines are required for teachers and staff, and the district says as of mid-August 89% are vaccinated.

More details are available on the school district's website at PhilaSD.org/Coronavirus